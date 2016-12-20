Investigation underway into death of Alabama inmate

Jame Wallace was found dead in his cell last week in Bullocks County. Wallace had testified in the mental health lawsuit against Alabama prisons earlier this month.
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The apparent suicide of 24-year-old inmate Jamie Wallace is under investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections says.

Wallace testified earlier this month in the trial over mental health care in the state’s prison system. During his testimony, Wallace said he was never asked about his mental health status when he first entered prison. He also said an officer at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County asked him if he wanted to kill himself and provided him a razor for a suicide attempt.

According to AL.com, Wallace testified he was “mildly retarded” and suffered from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and ADHD. The state denied all the claims.

The trial began earlier this month. According to Bob Horton with the ADOC, Wallace was found hanging unresponsive from a piece of cloth inside his Bullock County Correctional Facility cell on Dec. 15 around 10:33 p.m. Horton says a nurse administered CPR, but was unsuccessful at reviving him.

Wallace was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2013 murder conviction. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating his death.

