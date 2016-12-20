Dollar General Bowl 2016: Events Leading Up to Kickoff

The postseason of College Football will once again make a stop in Mobile, Ala. for the Dollar General Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23. Ladd-Peebles Stadium and the Port City will be playing host to Troy University and Ohio University over the next week.

This is the first year that Dollar General has taken over as the title sponsor of the game. GoDaddy.com was the previous sponsor of the bowl game in Mobile.

The teams and their players will be involved in several events leading up to kickoff on Friday. Here is a breakdown of where you can catch them this week:

Tuesday, Dec. 20

10 a.m.: Players and coaches from both teams will visit children at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile. Children will visit with the players, receive gifts and have their pictures taken.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

9:20 to 10:40 a.m.: Troy University will practice at Saraland High School on Industrial Parkway.

Thursday, Dec. 22

12 p.m.: Dr. Pepper Mayor’s Luncheon; Join former head coach at South Carolina and Florida, Steve Spurrier, who will talk to the crowd about his career. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will also address the crowd. You can buy tickets to the luncheon here: http://dollargeneralbowl.com/events/mayors-luncheon/

Friday, Dec. 23

5 p.m.: Wind Creek Fanfest; a tailgate experience outside Ladd-Peebles Stadium that will feature games and activities. The Fan Fest will be in the parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

Wind Creek Fanfest; a tailgate experience outside Ladd-Peebles Stadium that will feature games and activities. The Fan Fest will be in the parking lot on the east side of the stadium. 7 p.m.: Kickoff of the 18th Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN. Officials also have a fireworks show planned immediately after the game is over. You can buy tickets to game here: http://dollargeneralbowl.com/tickets/