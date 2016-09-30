Tate H.S. Aggies Join Fight Against Breast Cancer

You can join the students of J.M. Tate High School next month as they walk to support the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association.

“Aggies Support The Fight” will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at Tate High School Stadium at 9 a.m. Children ages 3-10 will pay just a $5 registration fee. Anyone over the age of 11 will pay $10. All money raised will go to the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association.

For more information, you can click here.