Tate H.S. Aggies Join Fight Against Breast Cancer

By Published: Updated:

You can join the students of J.M. Tate High School next month as they walk to support the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association.

“Aggies Support The Fight” will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at Tate High School Stadium at 9 a.m. Children ages 3-10 will pay just a $5 registration fee. Anyone over the age of 11 will pay $10. All money raised will go to the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association.

For more information, you can click here.

 

Related Posts

1 thought on “Tate H.S. Aggies Join Fight Against Breast Cancer

  1. Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S™II Skyrocket™ an AT&T 4G LTE smartphone.

    WKRG wrote: wkrgjenniferrogers posted: “You can join the students of J.M. Tate High School next month as they walk to support the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association. “Aggies Support The Fight” will be Saturday, October 15, at Tate High School Stadium at 9am. Children ages 3-10 will pay just a “

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s