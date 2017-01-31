County, DA Reach Funding Agreement
After nearly five years of legal wranglings concerning the funding of the Mobile County District Attorney office by the Mobile County Commis…
After nearly five years of legal wranglings concerning the funding of the Mobile County District Attorney office by the Mobile County Commis…
Prichard, AL (WKRG) Prichard Police have been hitting different neighborhoods in Prichard looking for drugs and crime. They say they’ve made…
The man who is said to have robbed a Regions Bank in Daphne on Friday has turned himself in.
Advertisement
A Prichard Police Officer has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a harassment charge. According to the Mobile Sheriffs Office, a female v…
The Birmingham City Council unanimously passed a “Sanctuary City” resolution yesterday.
An Okaloosa County man has been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana inside his child’s bedroom and inside a backyard shed.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republ…
When Dothan’s Chris and Sophia Jones presented the blue bracelet to Atlanta Falcons’ star Julio Jones after a game against the Kansas City C…
The program can provide relief to persons who have found themselves in violation of court-ordered obligations.
Records show Gov. Robert Bentley paid more than $320,000 in legal fees in 2016
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s investigators got the call just after seven this morning, two people, found dead, inside a room at the emerald s…
10th Circuit Judge beat out Thomas Hardiman and Mobile-native Bill Pryor for nomination
Folks in Orange Beach woke up to smoke, traffic jams and one of the islands largest churches on fire Tuesday morning.
30-year-old Tabitha Anna Lane is the woman arrested for the road rage shooting incident.
Mobile Police are looking for 31-year old Caasi Lynn Glaude for stealing tenant’s rent at Twin Oaks Apartments on Old Shell Road where she w…
The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public for help in locating a Rebook pink and gray woman’s athletic shoe belonging to Adell Darlene Rawl…
William Smith talks to News 5 about recent protests against Jeff Sessions.
Senators on the Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee voted 12-11 to approve Betsy DeVos.
A 2014 executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ employees at federal contractors will remain in effect.
Louisiana waters include all bodies of water up to nine nautical miles from shore.
Join Impact 100 for a relaxed, fun gathering with great food and fellowship to learn more about their organization.
Cuisine for Kids, a fundraiser to benefit the Child Advocacy Center is Tuesday, Jan 31.
Two people have been shot at the Emerald Sands motel in Milton, Florida, CW55 has learned.
Surveillance video captured images of a man brandishing a gun inside the restaurant.
At least one person was injured and transported to a local hospital.