Artillery Shell Discovered Near School

Two children playing in the woods near Ocean Springs High School made a dangerous discovery Sunday. Investigators with the Jackson County Sh…

Freezing Rain Expected in Central U.S.

A third wave of sleet and drizzle could hit parts of the central U.S. on the eve of the holiday, and temperatures threaten to stay near or b…

Gulf Shores in January

January Beach Day in Gulf Shores

Remember what we were doing this time last week? Bracing for frigid temperatures and the possibility of snow and ice. One week later, with t…

New Details in Saraland Officer Shooting

District Attorney Ashley Rich held a press conference Friday to clarify the details of the day Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was sho…