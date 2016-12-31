Alabama players celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Crimson Tide is Tampa Bound

ATLANTA (AP) Alabama is going back to the national championship game. The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including …

Admiral Hotel Buzzing

Urban beekeeping is a trend seen at the Admiral Hotel downtown.

Weather Photos

Best Weather Pictures of 2016

See the sights in the sky you may have missed in 2016- The best weather photos of the year, sent to WKRG.

Pedestrian Struck

Pedestrian Struck in Critical Condition

A man is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early this morning. The Identity of the man has yet to be released by pol…