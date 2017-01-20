More Strong Thunderstorms this Evening
Today is a Weather Alert Day for strong or even severe thunderstorms that will move through this evening.
Saturday night poses dangerous weather threats to our area. Here are some photos from viewers.
Jack Sewell, who lives with his Mom in Petal, can hardly find the words to describe how he feels as he steps over broken plates, electronics…
The Women’s March in Washington happened today, with thousands turning out in support of political and social issues related to the core con…
Chunchula, AL – A single vehicle crash occurred on Lott Road and Gulfcrest Road. When our crews got to the scene it appeared that the driv…
The Dean McCrary Kia and Mazda dealerships in Mobile suffered major damage from this morning’s storm.
Severe weather continues to affect the southeast with at least four people killed in the city of Hattiesburg, Mississippi according to city …
Severe weather leaves behind death and destruction in Hattiesburg, MS
The new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is a New York City federal lockup that’s one of the most secure in the nation.
Organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering.
The Bridging the Gap program started in Mobile and has now been implemented nationally.
SEATTLE, WA — Police say a person was shot in the abdomen Friday night at a University of Washington protest due to President Donald Trump’s…
News 5 Poll shows people also think the nation has become more divided since November
More than 100 students and faculty members came out Friday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Coach Thad Akins.
When the sun came up Friday morning, it shed light on hateful messages on three homes on Highway 43 North in Mount Vernon.
Accident happened January 7, but reporter was just arrested
Trump tells agencies to ease health care burden
A traffic crash last night just south of Montgomery claimed the life of the Spanish Fort High Schools girls basketball coach. Thad Akins was…
Several students at St. Ignatius took time out to watch a live broadcast of the presidential inauguration.
Patrick Waites will be laid to rest this weekend.
CW55/WKRG News 5 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment of Thursday night’s explosion at the Pensacola Public Works an…
Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The bill is supported by the National Rifle Association.
Some terrifying moments for a convenience store clerk early Thursday morning in Fort Walton. The victim says that as she was leaving the res…
The judges say 12 districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.