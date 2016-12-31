Clemson and Alabama Rematch in National Championship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. Deshaun Watson accounted f…
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. Deshaun Watson accounted f…
ATLANTA (AP) Alabama is going back to the national championship game. The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including …
The victim’s nephew says the intruder shot his uncle three times, then shot at police as he was attempting to flee.
Advertisement
Daphne High School represented in the Semi-Final Peach Bowl Game in Atlanta Saturday. Linebacker Ryan Anderson intercepts a Washington pass …
MPD warns fatalities, roof damage and other issues could occur.
Here’s how to watch the Peach Bowl!
Urban beekeeping is a trend seen at the Admiral Hotel downtown.
A Vermont electric utility company found malware code attributed to Russian hackers on one of its laptops.
Two people were killed and two others were injured outside a Connecticut theater.
See the sights in the sky you may have missed in 2016- The best weather photos of the year, sent to WKRG.
After jumping out to an early lead, the Jags fell apart and Air Force scored 42 unanswered points.
Thousands are expected to attend the family friendly event at the Wharf.
According to FBI crime stats, 2016 brought the highest homicide rate for the Port City since 1997.
New Year’s Eve is the most dangerous night of the year for drivers.
The City of Mobile has released the expenditures from President-Elect Donald Trump’s December visit to Mobile for his “Thank You” tour.
Clean-up crews are on the scene and working to clear the way.
Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama and Rep. Suzan DelBene, both Democrats, announced the bet.
A man is now in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early this morning. The Identity of the man has yet to be released by pol…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former legislator, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a state lobbyist, is working as a sales clerk at a sta…
It’s been a good year for scammers since people keep falling for these top four scams in our area.
Fairhope’s New Year’s Eve celebration has more of a small-town feel.
A “moon pie burger” is even on the menu.
The Chief of Staff to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has submitted his resignation.
President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for interference in the U.S. presidential election.
Robert Dunnam, a 16-year-old from Mobile, was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail.