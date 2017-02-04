Deputies Say “Killer On The Loose” in the Pensacola Area
Authorities are searching for murder suspect Billy Boyette. He’s wanted in Alabama and Florida.
We’re learning more about the woman who is reportedly with the most wanted man in the Gulf Coast region, Billy Boyette Jr.
Julio Jones isn’t the only star from our area who will be gracing the field at Super Bowl LI.
The Falcons’ Matt Bryant is making plans to return back to the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Mobile, AL (WKRG) We talk with Danny Lipford about how to make sure your toilet fits just right in your bathroom or restroom. For more home…
We talk with John Breland about the process of planting a church and how it can improve communities.
Court won’t immediately step in to reinstate travel ban.
One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Milton, Florida.
Witness says at first she thought it was fireworks outside until she heard a woman yelling, “I’ve been shot, y’all. I’ve been shot!”
Rotolo’s Pizzeria raised over $1,400 for the Tucker family Saturday.
Driver injured after being involved in hit & run in Walton County.
Foley police thought they were chasing triple murder suspect Billy Boyette, Jr., this afternoon
We’ve seen a lot of beautiful and unique places here this week in Houston, but this house may be at the top of the list for creativity and d…
The Auburn and Alabama basketball teams will face off tonight at 7:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump’s nomination for Army Secretary has withdrawn from consideration.
Hattiesburg tornado victims get help from Mobile donations. Another donation drive will take place next Saturday.
UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – The Homeland Security Department says it’s no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by Presid…
As the repairs are finished Saturday, we take a look back at a history or issues with the most traveled spot in Mobile.
Daphne Strike Soccer Club started a program for home school students.
Even with millions of sales and dozens of hits, country star Luke Bryan says singing the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl will be a hi…
Julio Jones is ready for the big stage of the Super Bowl. His former high school coach says he’s ready for anything that comes his way thank…
Randy Patrick had some great teammates for tailgating.
Federal judge order temporarily blocked President’s week-old immigration ban
As we were working on an upcoming investigative report with officers, it happened in front of our cameras so we wanted to give you insight i…
USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital has seen an explosion in the number of babies born to mothers addicted to opioids. In years past, they w…