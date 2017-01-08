What’s Working: Mobile Woman Loses Eighty Pounds after Last Year’s New Year’s Resolution
Angela Clark got to work,
Angela Clark got to work,
Conservatives are lining up to defend Trump’s Pick for Attorney General.
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo was damaged by strong storms last week but was able to reopen Sunday, earlier than expected.
Advertisement
A manhunt has been launched after a female police officer was shot near an Orlando Walmart, officials said.
More than 70,000 fans are expected to pack Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Monday night.
To say Victoria Ransom and her husband spent a lot of time on refurbishing the Linksman Golf Club is an understatement. “My husband and I ha…
32-year-old Brandon Colby Smith is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones.
The annual First Light Marathon started with below-freezing temperatures Sunday.
A tip to save money on your heating and cooling bill.
Father Chris Boutin with St. Dominic in Mobile talks to us about this Christmas season observance.
Authorities say it appears the fire started in an apartment where 2 adults and 4 children were sleeping upstairs.
MFRD officials are still trying to figure out what started the fire on General Gorgas Drive North.
The marker is posted at the corner of Government and Royal Streets, where the first Mardi Gras parade began.
The Baldwin County Health Department has issued a Public Notice of a Sewage Spill that leads to Tatumville Gully to Mobile Bay. It Reads: Ac…
After recovering from storm damage, The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, January 8th at 9 a.m. There is still work to be…
UPDATE 4:25pm: The male deceased victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sedrick Marshawn Williams of Georgia. ORIGINAL STORY: Freeport, F…
The weather was rough Saturday morning around downtown Mobile.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher have been laid to rest together at a sprawling Los Angeles cemetery favored by celebrities.
Alabama and Clemson are back at the College Football Playoff championship game, and ready for a rematch.
Funeral services are never easy but imagine waiting 75 years to bury your loved one. 37-year-old Henry Sollie was killed during the attack o…
“Logistics can by a nightmare, but the main goal is to get the kids home safely,” Principal Stuart Etheredge said.
MCSO is looking for Allen Butler.
Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”
49-year-old Delesia Tillman and 37-year-old Randy Rester Jr. are currently behind bars in Mobile Metro Jail.
The possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions.