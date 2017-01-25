Two Deputies Shot, Suspect Dead in Desoto County, MS
Two deputies were shot in Desoto County following a confrontation with a suspect believed to be involved in a string of robberies.
The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new way for you to help solve crime. It’s called the wheel of fugitives.
Senior Bowl All-Stars continue to impress coaches and scouts in Mobile. News 5 covered the action from Wednesday’s workouts at Ladd Peebles …
The two suspects will spend the night in the Baldwin County Jail.
A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Government Street and Houston Street on Wednesday night.
A frightening crash between a truck and a bicycle in Gulf Shores and amazingly, no one was hurt. It looks worse than it was but still serves…
The rings have been collected from various cases over the years but they have no identifying case numbers attached to them.
MPD Spokesperson Terence Perkins said they’re still investigating the cause of the crash and so far no charges have been filed.
Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told lawmakers the “risk” in Alabama’s crowding prisons is growing each day.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has busted a burglary ring that targeted residences and hunting camps near Brewton.
We checked in with area doctors offices to find out what illnesses they’ve been treating the most over the past week.
Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died.
The thief who casually walked in and out of a seafood restaurant with 30 lbs. of fish has been identified.
Gordon Darling said one good thing about losing so many trees is that he doesn’t have to worry about one hitting the house in a hurricane.
A scary accident was caught-on-camera in Gulf Shores on Monday between a bicyclist and a pick-up truck.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta C…
When Legislators return to Montgomery next month, Governor Robert Bentley will ask them to again consider his $800m prison reform plan. The…
Drivers in downtown Pensacola noticed something was a little out of place in Pensacola Bay on Wednesday morning.
NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local): 9:35 a.m. The Dow Jones industrial average is trading ove…
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s chief tax collector says internet retailing titan Amazon will collect the state’s 7 percent sales tax be…
Trump says he wants an investigation after claiming millions voted illegally in 2016.
The Mobile BayBears are holding two job fairs in February.
Senior Bowl All-Stars rest up after a busy day in Mobile. Randy Patrick has a recap of the Tuesday’s action from the nation’s premier All –S…
Sean Michael Vest has been arrested for cyber stalking more than a dozen people, and investigators think there may be more victims.
Four men training dogs to fight were using a small terrier as a “bait dog.”